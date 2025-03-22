KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli autographs poster for little fan; netizens go ‘awww’ | Watch

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: A heartwarming gesture from India's star player Virat Kohli, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens has got the Internet swooning over him.

Virat Kohli will become the third Indian player to play 400 T20s or more.

A young fan of the star cricketer, who had reached Kolkata to meet his idol, was in for a surprise when Virat Kohli took notice of him from among the crowd.

The child had been at multiple locations – the airport, the net practice, and others – when Kohli noticed him and asked his security to give him a poster. The batter also signed the poster for the child, winning hearts on the Internet all over again.

Sharing the video of the incident, a social media user wrote: “Virat Kohli reacted and said ‘Wait’ to a little fan among the packed crowd and then asked the security staff to get the poster and gave his autograph.”

Check out the heartwarming video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: “Heart touching, he remembered the little boy's face,” a fan said.

“Aww, this is so sweet! That 'Wait' moment probably made that kid’s day—autograph from the King himself!” said another fan.

“Love it when celebs go out of their way to make a kid’s day! Like how Virat Kohli managed to give an autograph even in that huge crowd. It shows how good they are as a person,” a fan lauded Kohli.

“Very kind gesture from Kohli,” said a fan.

RCB vs KKR Both squads have experienced a change in leadership, with Ajinkya Rahane assuming command of KKR and Rajat Patidar at the helm of RCB. RCB is eager to end its string of defeats against KKR, as it has been unsuccessful in its last four meetings with them.

Both teams' spin bowling attacks will be in focus. While KKR's in-form duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, backed by an experienced Moeen Ali and a young Anukul Roy, is on one side, the RCB attack relies on Krunal's experience, who has delivered fine performances in domestic cricket.

Backing him will be all-rounders Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and a young spinner Suyash, who first tasted IPL with KKR in 2023.

Also, it would be a battle of batters as RCB's explosive line-up of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma will meet KKR's line-up of Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer.