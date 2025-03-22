Fans breaching security during Indian Premier League (IPL) isn't new as an individual entered the field of play at the Eden Gardens on Saturday during the IPL 2025 opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The incident took place just after Virat Kohli reached fifty in the 13th over of the RCB's innings. Chasing a below-par 175 runs for victory, RCB were off to a flying start with former KKR opener Phil Salt hammering his former team bowlers all around the park.

At the other end, Virat Kohli also got into groove with some of the beautiful shots in the cricketing handbook to bring up his fifty in 30 balls. As Virat Kohli was acknowledging the crowd with his bat raised, a pitch invader ran towards the batting stalwart and fell at his feet.

However, the security officials were quick to whisk him away.

Earlier, Virat Kohli became the third batter in IPL after Rohit Sharma (1070) and David Warner (1093) to complete 1000 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli now has 1020 runs against the three-time champions.

KKR was also the fourth IPL team that Virat Kohli has scored 1000 IPL runs against. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are the other three franchises.

Virat, Salt fifties take RCB home in Kolkata Meanwhile, magnificent fifties by star batter Virat Kohli and new signing Phil Salt guided RCB to a comfortable seven-wicket win over defending champions KKR in the opening match of the IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli (59 not out, 36b, 4x4, 3x6) and Phil Salt (56, 31b, 9x4, 2x6) added 95 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.3 overs as RCB chased down KKR’s 174/8 in just 16.2 overs. They made 177/3.

Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a wonderful 56 and shared a 103-run stand for the second wicket with Sunil Narine (44) as at one stage KKR looked to break the 200-run margin with ease.