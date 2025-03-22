Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 today (March 22). The opening match of this season will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens. It will start at 7:30 PM.

KKR vs RCB: Head-to-Head KKR and RCB have played 34 IPL matches so far. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 20 of those games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 14.

In IPL 2024, they locked horns twice. KKR won both the matches, one by 7 wickets and the other by 1 run.

KKR vs RCB: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s KKR vs RCB opening match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “While RCB have the batting firepower, KKR have home advantage, better balance, and a bowling unit tailored for Eden. Unless RCB post a big score or Kohli pulls off a classic, I’d say… Kolkata Knight Riders to win a close opener.”

Google Gemini predicts, “KKR win if their batting clicks and their spinners exploit the pitch conditions. RCB win if their big-name batsmen fire and their bowlers can contain KKR's lineup. A nail-biting finish is highly probable.”

Grok predicts, “KKR’s familiarity with Eden, stronger head-to-head record, and balanced squad give them the upper hand. RCB’s batting might keep it close, but they’ll need something special to overcome KKR at home. So, my call: Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to win this one.”

KKR vs RCB: Fantasy team Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (C), Josh Hazlewood (VC), Harshit Rana

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock