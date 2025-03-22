KKR vs RCB: Who’ll win today’s Kolkata vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in IPL 2025 today at Eden Gardens. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Mar 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Advertisement
KKR vs RCB: Who’ll win today’s Kolkata vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens? AI predictions, fantasy team, more(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra, Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 today (March 22). The opening match of this season will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens. It will start at 7:30 PM.

KKR vs RCB: Head-to-Head

KKR and RCB have played 34 IPL matches so far. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 20 of those games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 14.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli autographs poster for little fan; netizens go

In IPL 2024, they locked horns twice. KKR won both the matches, one by 7 wickets and the other by 1 run.

Advertisement

KKR vs RCB: AI Prediction

Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s KKR vs RCB opening match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “While RCB have the batting firepower, KKR have home advantage, better balance, and a bowling unit tailored for Eden. Unless RCB post a big score or Kohli pulls off a classic, I’d say… Kolkata Knight Riders to win a close opener.”

Also Read | IPL 2025: KKR shares video of Shah Rukh Khan greeting team ahead of match

Google Gemini predicts, “KKR win if their batting clicks and their spinners exploit the pitch conditions. RCB win if their big-name batsmen fire and their bowlers can contain KKR's lineup. A nail-biting finish is highly probable.”

Grok predicts, “KKR’s familiarity with Eden, stronger head-to-head record, and balanced squad give them the upper hand. RCB’s batting might keep it close, but they’ll need something special to overcome KKR at home. So, my call: Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to win this one.”

Advertisement

KKR vs RCB: Fantasy team

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (C), Josh Hazlewood (VC), Harshit Rana

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Also Read | KKR vs RCB: What if rain washes away IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata?

KKR vs RCB: Who’ll win?

CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says KKR have a 54% chance of winning. We predict KKR’s win as well. However, there’s a rain scare in the match. If that happens, any result is possible.

Stay updated on all the actions from theIPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latestIPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andpurple cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsKKR vs RCB: Who’ll win today’s Kolkata vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens? AI predictions, fantasy team, more
First Published:22 Mar 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App