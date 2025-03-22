The last time Kolkata Knight Riders clashed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL opening match, it was 2008. Yes, March 22, 2025, happens to be the first time these two are playing against each other in a tournament starter since they played the first match in IPL history.

A lot has changed. To name one, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were Royal Challengers Banglore in those days. But, one thing remains the same. Seventeen years later, RCB are still without a trophy.

KKR vs RCB: Playing XI Virat Kohli will surely grace today’s game if there's no mishap. He is the only player who’d play both matches. Check their playing XI in 2008.

KKR: Sourav Ganguly (C), Brendon McCullum (WK), Ricky Ponting, David Hussey, Mohammad Hafeez, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Wriddhiman Saha, Ajit Agarkar, Murali Kartik, Ashok Dinda and Ishant Sharma.

RCB: Rahul Dravid (C), Wasim Jaffer, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Cameron White, Mark Boucher (WK), Balachandra Akhil, Ashley Noffke, Praveen Kumar, Zaheer Khan and Sunil Joshi.

KKR vs RCB: Key moments of the game The first-ever IPL match set the tone for the tournament’s explosive future. Kolkata batted first, and Brendon McCullum stole the show with a sensational unbeaten 158 off 73 balls. His innings powered KKR to a mammoth 222/3 in 20 overs.

RCB’s bowlers had no answers to the McCullum storm, with all conceding heavily; Jacques Kallis (48 runs in 4 overs) and Cameron White (24 in 1 over) being the most expensive.

In reply, RCB crumbled under pressure. Ajit Agarkar (3/25) and Ashok Dinda (2/9) ripped through the top order. None of the batters reached double digits except Praveen Kumar (18*). RCB were bowled out for 82 in 15.1 overs, handing KKR a 140-run win.