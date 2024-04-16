KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal is already the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. He has taken 198 wickets so far in 151 matches. In his IPL career since 2013, he has taken a wicket in every 16.69 balls that he has bowled. He has conceded 21.31 runs for each wicket while his economy rate stands at 7.66.

On April 16, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Chahal will have the chance to achieve something that no bowler has been able to yet in the IPL—get 200 IPL wickets. He is just two dismissals away from achieving this unique feat.

Yuzi’s best bowling figures in the IPL were in 2022, against none other than KKR. At the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata were 57/1 in 6 overs when Chahal came to bowl after the powerplay. His first wicket was Nitish Rana (18 off 11 balls). That was the fifth time Rana gave away his wicket to the leg-spinner.

Chahal, the Purple Cap holder, came back to bowl against in the 17th over when Kolkata were 178/5. He dismissed Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 6 balls) as the KKR batter stepped out, and Sanju Samson got him stumped.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell takes a break after scoring 3 ducks in 6 matches

In the same over, he claimed the wicket of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, who was batting at 85 off 50 balls. Shivam Mavi was his third dismissal of the over. Then, it was Pat Cummins’ turn to return to the pavilion for a golden duck as Yuzvendra Chahal got his hat trick.

With four dismissals in his final over, Chahal turned the table for the Royals. His 5/40 in 4 overs remains one of the magic spells in IPL history. RR won that match by 7 runs.

Can Chahal do a ‘Chahal’ again?

Can he become the differentiating factor for RR against KKR again? He will wear the Purple Cap when he takes the field against Kolkata again. With Tilli, you never know!

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!