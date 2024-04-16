KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Can Yuzvendra Chahal do a ‘Chahal’ again as Rajasthan face Kolkata at Eden Gardens?
On April 16, Rajasthan Royals face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal will enter the match aiming to achieve a unique feat in IPL. RR fans still recall Chahal’s heroics against KKR a couple of years back. Can he do it again?
KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal is already the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. He has taken 198 wickets so far in 151 matches. In his IPL career since 2013, he has taken a wicket in every 16.69 balls that he has bowled. He has conceded 21.31 runs for each wicket while his economy rate stands at 7.66.