KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Kolkata and Rajasthan; top-performing players so far - Riyan Parag, Sunil Narine and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals on April 16. Top performers like Riyan Parag and Jos Buttler play for RR, and Phil Salt and Sunil Narine play for KKR.

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at number two on the points table, will take on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 16. Ahead of the 31st IPL match of the season, let’s look at the top-performing players of both teams.

Rajasthan Royals

In terms of batting, RR have several players who have been performing well in the tournament thus far. Riyan Parag is their highest run-getter so far. Riyan Parag stands out as their highest run-scorer, with 284 runs (including three 50s) in six matches. He will aim to surpass Virat Kohli (361) and reclaim the Orange Cap. Skipper Sanju Samson is not far behind. He has scored three 50s and accumulated 264 runs in six matches.

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 100 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) helped him become one of the top scorers of the Royals. However, an injury ruled him out of the previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Sanju earlier said the English cricketer would be available against KKR.

Yuzvendra Chahal has the Purple Cap in bowling, with 11 wickets to his name so far. In the match on April 16, he will look to take at least two more wickets and become the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the IPL.

Trent Boult and Nandre Burger have taken six wickets each for the Royals. Boult has bowled the maximum number of dot balls (57) among RR bowlers. Keshav Maharaj, who has played just two matches, has the best bowling average of 6.50.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Thanks to his unbeaten 89 off 47 balls against Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on April 14, Phil Salt has emerged as KKR’s highest run-scorer. He has scored 191 runs in five matches. Sunil Narine, promoted as the opener, has scored 167 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer has scored 129 runs so far, while Andre Russell has scored 115.

Sunil Narine has been explosive in the tournament, hitting 13 fours and 14 sixes. His West Indian teammate Dre Russ is not far behind with nine fours and 10 sixes, even though he has batted in just three innings so far.

Vaibhav Arora (three innings) and Russell (five innings) have taken six wickets each. Narine has taken five but has been miserly in his bowling, with an economy rate of 6.75. Harshit Rana has played three innings so far and taken five wickets.

Published: 16 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST
