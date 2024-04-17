KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Eden Gardens hosted a last-ball thriller on April 16 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed with Rajasthan Royals (RR). In the battle between table-toppers, the Royals snatched victory in the final ball, disappointing the home crowd.

At the end of the match, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan hugged Jos Buttler - the chief architect of Kolkata’s loss. Buttler's unbeaten 107 off 60 balls helped the Royals win the match and cement their position on top of the points table.

Khan’s warm gesture for Buttler after the IPL match won the hearts of users on social media. Netizens shared the clip of SRK’s gesture and called him “Truly he is the most Humble Superstar of India". Another person added to it by saying, “Not only in India all over the world."

One user posted that Shah Rukh applauded Rajasthan when Buttler hit the winning run. “Shahrukh Khan is a great cricketing mind, not only the owner of KKR!" the user added.

Khan was seen cheering KKR players after they had lost the match despite putting 223 on board in 20 overs. In a video released by KKR, SRK was heard encouraging his players.

“There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don’t deserve to lose. And, there are also days when we don’t deserve to win," he says in the video with an impish grin.

“Today, we didn’t deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well. We have to be very, very proud of ourselves. Please don’t feel sad or down," he tells the cricketers.

Then, he turns to mentor Gautam Gambhir and says, “GG, you don’t feel down. We would be bouncing back." Gambhir can be seen smiling as SRK keeps motivating KKR players.

SRK in Jos Buttler’s biopic

SRK’s gesture comes days after Jos Buttler was asked which Bollywood actor should act in his biopic. “Shah Rukh Khan," Buttler said without blinking an eye. Trent Boult, who was asking him the question, replied, “Yeah, we love Shah Rukh Khan."

