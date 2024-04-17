Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after hugging Jos Buttler, the architect of Kolkata’s loss

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after hugging Jos Buttler, the architect of Kolkata’s loss

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Jos Buttler's unbeaten 107 off 60 balls helped Rajasthan Royals snatch a last-ball victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan. SRK's warm gesture after the match has won hearts.

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders' team Shah Rukh Khan (L) greets Rajasthan Royals' player Jos Buttler (2R) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 17, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Eden Gardens hosted a last-ball thriller on April 16 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed with Rajasthan Royals (RR). In the battle between table-toppers, the Royals snatched victory in the final ball, disappointing the home crowd.

At the end of the match, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan hugged Jos Buttler - the chief architect of Kolkata’s loss. Buttler's unbeaten 107 off 60 balls helped the Royals win the match and cement their position on top of the points table.

Khan’s warm gesture for Buttler after the IPL match won the hearts of users on social media. Netizens shared the clip of SRK’s gesture and called him “Truly he is the most Humble Superstar of India". Another person added to it by saying, “Not only in India all over the world."

One user posted that Shah Rukh applauded Rajasthan when Buttler hit the winning run. “Shahrukh Khan is a great cricketing mind, not only the owner of KKR!" the user added.

Khan was seen cheering KKR players after they had lost the match despite putting 223 on board in 20 overs. In a video released by KKR, SRK was heard encouraging his players.

Also Read: Top highlights of last night’s KKR vs RR match

“There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don’t deserve to lose. And, there are also days when we don’t deserve to win," he says in the video with an impish grin.

“Today, we didn’t deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well. We have to be very, very proud of ourselves. Please don’t feel sad or down," he tells the cricketers.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir comes into limelight as Sunil Narine credits KKR mentor after maiden century

Then, he turns to mentor Gautam Gambhir and says, “GG, you don’t feel down. We would be bouncing back." Gambhir can be seen smiling as SRK keeps motivating KKR players.

SRK in Jos Buttler’s biopic

SRK’s gesture comes days after Jos Buttler was asked which Bollywood actor should act in his biopic. “Shah Rukh Khan," Buttler said without blinking an eye. Trent Boult, who was asking him the question, replied, “Yeah, we love Shah Rukh Khan."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!