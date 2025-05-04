KKR vs RR IPL 2025: Riyan Parag's old tweet goes viral after six consecutive sixes; ‘My inner conscience says I’m…’

In 2023, a young Riyan Parag sent a simple message out into the universe through his X account. It simply read, “My inner conscience says I’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..” Fast forward to May 4, 2025, and that X post has aged like fine wine after the Rajasthan Royals skipper played out of his skin against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Riyan Parag gets one better In a jaw-dropping display of six hitting at the iconic Eden Gardens, although in vain, Parag smashed a blistering 95 off just 45 balls that included eight hits to the stands.

Among those fireworks was five sixes in an over against off-spinner Moeen Ali in the 13th over. In fact, he hit six sixes in six balls as he reverse swept on the off side of Varun Chakravarthy in the first ball he faced in the very next over. Somewhere in the ‘X’ universe, Parag's inner conscience is nodding in approval with a smug face as he bettered his manifestation from 2023.

RR fizzle out in the end In true IPL fashion, however, drama had the final say. Parag fell just one hit short from a well-deserved century as a six attempt proved to be his kryptonite. He mistimed a slower ball from Harshit Rana and was caught at long on by Vaibhav Arora.

They almost pulled off an incredible victory thanks to a late charge from left-handed batsman Shubham Dubey. RR brought on Dubey as their Impact Player at the fall of Parag's wicket and what an impact he had on the chase.

The southpaw's 14-ball stay almost took the away side home as he combined well with Jofra Archer. The duo ensured the scoreboard kept ticking despite the drought of boundaries as RR kept persisting towards the target of 207 despite being 7 down.

Dubey hit 6, 4, and 6 in the 20th over as RR needed 3 runs to win off the last ball. However, it wasn't meant to be as KKR restricted the away side to just a single, thanks to a run out, as RR came so close yet were so far.

Digital time capsule Parag’s old post has resurfaced like a cricketing time capsule, and despite RR slumping to a 9th defeat of IPL 2025, fans are celebrating his on-field heroics and off-filed ‘manifestation’ shenanigans.