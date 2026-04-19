KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, no Matheesha Pathirana for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Winless in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are aiming to return to winning ways at home as they host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday. While Rajasthan Royals are placed third with four wins in five games, KKR languish at the bottom of the table with just one point.

However, the biggest boost for KKR is the arrival of Matheesha Pathirana, who arrived last night in Kolkata. Plagued by injuries in the bowling department long before the start of the tournament, Pathirana's addition comes as a big positive for the three-time champions. It will be interesting to see whether the KKR management plays him straightaway or not.

KKR vs RR head-to-head in IPL

In the history of IPL, KKR hold a slender 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as head-to-head record is concerned. At the Eden Gardens, KKR lead 7-4 against the inaugural champions.

KKR vs RR predicted playing XIs

KKR: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

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