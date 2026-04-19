KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, no Matheesha Pathirana for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Winless in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are aiming to return to winning ways at home as they host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday. While Rajasthan Royals are placed third with four wins in five games, KKR languish at the bottom of the table with just one point.
However, the biggest boost for KKR is the arrival of Matheesha Pathirana, who arrived last night in Kolkata. Plagued by injuries in the bowling department long before the start of the tournament, Pathirana's addition comes as a big positive for the three-time champions. It will be interesting to see whether the KKR management plays him straightaway or not.
In the history of IPL, KKR hold a slender 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as head-to-head record is concerned. At the Eden Gardens, KKR lead 7-4 against the inaugural champions.
KKR: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
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KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and RR's Riyan Parag walk out for the toss at Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opt to bat first. Shimron Hetmyer comes in, replacing Lhuan-dre Pretorius while Tushar Deshpande makes way for Brijesh Sharma. KKR go with the same team.
The temperature in Kolkata is 36, 37 but it feels like 40 degrees. There is some green tinge on the wicket, which means that will help the bowlers with the swing. Otherwise, it looks like good wicket to bat on.
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
KKR: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
In the history of IPL, KKR hold a slender 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as head-to-head record is concerned. At the Eden Gardens, KKR lead 7-4 against the inaugural champions.
The big boost for KKR has been the arrival of Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana last night. KKR's bowling attack lacked the bite after injuries to main names like Harshit Rana and Akash Deep. Inconsistencies to Cameron Green's bowling have also impacted. The arrival of Pathirana will bolster the pace attack.
KKR are winless in the tournament so far with no wins from their six matches. KKR's only point from the washout against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals suffered a surprising loss to SRH in their previous game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of KKR vs RR clash in IPL 2026.
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