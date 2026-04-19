KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, no Matheesha Pathirana for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royal skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals have made a couple of changes with Shimron Hetmyer coming back into the side, replacing Lhuan-dre Pretorius while Brijesh Sharma steps in for Tushar Deshpande. KKR go with an unchanged side.
In the history of IPL, KKR hold a slender 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as head-to-head record is concerned. At the Eden Gardens, KKR lead 7-4 against the inaugural champions.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
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Former Australian captain Allan Border rings the Eden bell alongside Sourav Ganguly to start the match. In walk Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal for RR. Vaibhav Arora will open the attack for KKR. Just two singles and a four to start with. RR 6/0 (1)
Riyan Parag - We're batting first. Looks like a pretty dry wicket; the grass was cut yesterday. It could turn in the first innings and remain the same later on. Let's set the tone at the start: our focus is on doing better, last match was a learning phase, we need to take it into the games. Hetmyer and Brijesh are back, they replace Pretorious and Tushar Deshpande.
Ajinkya Rahane - We wanted to bat first. In this situation, we want our batters to be free from any pressure. The bowlers have started to perform well, and I'm happy to lose the toss. We live in the past, we can't say about the future, just focus on the controllables. The preparation has been fantastic and the preparations have been good. Just go out there and do well. Same team
KKR's Ajinkya Rahane and RR's Riyan Parag walk out for the toss at Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opt to bat first. Shimron Hetmyer comes in, replacing Lhuan-dre Pretorius while Tushar Deshpande makes way for Brijesh Sharma. KKR go with the same team.
The temperature in Kolkata is 36, 37 but it feels like 40 degrees. There is some green tinge on the wicket, which means that will help the bowlers with the swing. Otherwise, it looks like good wicket to bat on.
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
KKR: Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
In the history of IPL, KKR hold a slender 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as head-to-head record is concerned. At the Eden Gardens, KKR lead 7-4 against the inaugural champions.
The big boost for KKR has been the arrival of Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana last night. KKR's bowling attack lacked the bite after injuries to main names like Harshit Rana and Akash Deep. Inconsistencies to Cameron Green's bowling have also impacted. The arrival of Pathirana will bolster the pace attack.
KKR are winless in the tournament so far with no wins from their six matches. KKR's only point from the washout against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals suffered a surprising loss to SRH in their previous game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of KKR vs RR clash in IPL 2026.