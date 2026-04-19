KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, no Matheesha Pathirana for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royal skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals have made a couple of changes with Shimron Hetmyer coming back into the side, replacing Lhuan-dre Pretorius while Brijesh Sharma steps in for Tushar Deshpande. KKR go with an unchanged side.

KKR vs RR head-to-head in IPL

In the history of IPL, KKR hold a slender 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as head-to-head record is concerned. At the Eden Gardens, KKR lead 7-4 against the inaugural champions.

KKR vs RR playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

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