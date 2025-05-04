Subscribe

KKR vs RR IPL head to head: How have Rajasthan fared at the Eden Gardens? How many wickets does Sunil Narine have? Stats

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated4 May 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays football during a training session at the Eden Gardens, on the eve of their match on Sunday against the Kolkata Knight Riders.(PTI)

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome the Rajasthan Royals to the Eden Gardens for Match 53 of the Indian Premier League, in the first match of today's double header.

The home side will be very eager to get a win today to keep their hopes alive for an IPL 2025 playoff spot as the competition is hotting up, especially with the teams above them racking up points at regular intervals.

KKR is currently 7th in the IPL standings with 9 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, RR are out of the tournament with 6 points from their 11 games so far, and will have only pride to play for at the Eden Gardens.

The two sides have met each other 30 times in the IPL and the defending champions have a slight edge. The last time these two teams met, earlier in IPL 2025, KKR won that game by 8 wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

However, the last time these two sides met at the Eden Gardens, in IPL 2024, RR won a high-scoring thriller in the last ball of the innings with 2 wickets to spare.

Ahead of today's blockbuster IPL game, let us take a look at some key numbers

KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 30

KKR wins: 15

RR wins: 12

Tied: 2

No Result : 1

Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets and 15 balls to spare (March 26, 2025)

KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record at the Eden Gardens in the IPL

Total matches played: 10

KKR wins: 6

RR wins: 4

Last result: RR won by 2 wickets (April 16, 2024)

KKR's record at the Eden Gardens in the IPL

Matches played: 93

Won: 53

Lost: 39

Tied: 0

No Result : 1

Highest Score: 261/6 vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024) - PBKS won by 8 wickets and with 8 balls to spare

Lowest Score: 108 all out vs Mumbai Indians (May 9, 2018) - MI won by 102 runs

KKR vs RR: Most Runs

Sanju Samson (RR) - Innings: 17, Runs: 413, Average: 27.53, Strike Rate: 121.47, Highest Score: 54

Jos Buttler (RR) - Innings: 10, Runs: 393, Average: 49.12, Strike Rate: 146.64, Highest Score: 107*

Ajinkya Rahane (RR/KKR) - Innings: 14, Runs: 356, Average: 25.42, Strike Rate: 122.33, Highest Score: 72

KKR vs RR: Most Wickets

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 14, Economy Rate: 7.13, Average: 37.71, Best Figures: 2/21

Shivam Mavi (KKR) - Innings: 8, Wickets: 13, Economy Rate: 7.25, Average: 17.38, Best Figures: 4/21

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - Innings: 8, Wickets: 11, Economy Rate: 6.96, Average: 18.36, Best Figures: 2/17

First Published:4 May 2025, 12:55 PM IST
