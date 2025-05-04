KKR vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat; Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh returns for hosts

KKR VS RR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the ingoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. KKR are placed seventh with just nine points while Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.
KKR made two changes, bringing in Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh. In the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have made three changes with Nitish Rana, Kumar Kartikeya and Fazalhaq Farooqui made way for Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Rathore and Yudhvir Singh Charak
KKR enjoy a 15-14 head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Two games ended in no result. In their previous encounter in the ongoing season, KKR had defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Ajinkya Rahane and Riyan Parag are in the middle for the toss. KKR win the toss and opt to bat first. Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh come into the playing XI.
Although its a cloudy afternoon, the probability of rain is really low. Kolkata has been experiencing huge rainfall from last Monday, and hope the rain gods do no open up today. Read the weather report here.
KKR VS RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: The toss for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be held at 3:00 PM at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, the live-action will start from 3:30PM onwards.
KKR VS RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: In the second innings of the last matcfh against Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis struck a shot off Andre Russell on the first ball of the 12th over that hit Ajinkya Rahane’s hand at short cover. Though the ball went for a single, Rahane immediately required medical attention and left the field, not returning for the rest of the match.
Venkatesh Iyer stepped in, with Vaibhav Arora as the substitute fielder, while Sunil Narine took over captaincy duties for the remainder of the innings. After the match, Rahane offered a reassuring update: “Not bad. I will be okay. I will be fine.”
KKR VS RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: KKR player Rovman while giving an update on his skipper's injury said, “He (Rahane) has shown improvement over the last few days. He has started batting, that is a good sign. It’s important for us to have him, he has been one of our batters who have been shining lights. Credit to the medical staff, they are working extremely hard with him in ensuring that he is available for tomorrow’s match.”
KKR VS RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson
KKR VS RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Kolkata will be around 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be around 77% during the end of the match. There is around a 20% chance of rain in the initial hours and around a 42% chance during the last couple of hours.
KKR VS RR, IPL 2025 LIVE: The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to be favourable for batters and a high-scoring match is on the cards. The previous time, an afternoon match was played at the ground, and more than 500 runs were scored. A score between 200 to 210 can be considered a par score.