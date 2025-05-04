KKR vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat; Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh returns for hosts

KKR VS RR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the ingoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. KKR are placed seventh with just nine points while Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh. In the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have made three changes with Nitish Rana, Kumar Kartikeya and Fazalhaq Farooqui made way for Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Rathore and Yudhvir Singh Charak

KKR vs RR head to head

KKR enjoy a 15-14 head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Two games ended in no result. In their previous encounter in the ongoing season, KKR had defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets.

KKR vs RR playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

