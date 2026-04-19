KKR vs RR, Match 28 Preview: Desperate Kolkata face the abyss at Eden Gardens; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, 19 April, at 3:30 PM IST in Match 28 of IPL 2026. The two sides arrive in starkly different circumstances.

RR come in having won 4 of their last 5 games, their only defeat being a jarring collapse against SRH. KKR, with just 1 point from 6 games, sit right at the bottom of the table. Another loss today would push them to the edge of elimination, with the mathematics of survival growing harder by the day.

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Match Logistics The game is at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, 19 April, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Kolkata and Rajasthan share one of the most evenly balanced rivalries in IPL history. Across 32 matches, KKR lead with 16 wins, while RR have 14. Two matches ended without a result.

RR hold the marginal edge in peak scoring with a highest total of 224, just ahead of KKR’s 223. However, KKR’s lowest score of 125 is significantly stronger than RR’s 81.

KKR vs RR head-to-head records

The rivalry has swung in phases rather than being dominated by one side: in the early years (2008–2014), RR had the upper hand. In the mid phase (2015–2020), KKR gained control and recorded several dominant wins.

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In the recent seasons (2022–2025), results have been mixed. KKR won both encounters in 2025 while RR took key wins in 2023 and 2024. In the last 5 matches, scores are level at 2-2, while 1 match was abandoned.

KKR's average score in this fixture is 153.6, with a high of 223. RR average 150.8 with a highest of 224.

When batting first, RR have the stronger record, winning 9 times against KKR's 4. When chasing, KKR hold the advantage with 10 wins to RR's 5.

Sanju Samson (400) and Jos Buttler (393) hold the record of scoring the most runs in this rivalry. The highest score was by Sunil Narine (109). The best strike rate is held by Umesh Yadav (225.00) while the highest average is by Eoin Morgan (83.00).

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Team News KKR are expected to field an unchanged side despite their struggles. Matheesha Pathirana is still unavailable for selection. With the team pressed against the wall, will they bring back Blessing Muzarabani? Also, Will Rachin Ravindra find a spot in the team? He can be effective with both bat and ball. Will Kolkata drop their favourite child, Ramandeep Singh, who hasn’t done much this season either?

Kolkata Knight Riders (probable): 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Tim Seifert, 3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Anukul Roy, 8 Ramandeep Singh/Rachin Ravindra, 9 Sunil Narine, 10 Kartik Tyagi/Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Varun Chakravarthy, 12 Vaibhav Arora

RR's main selection question centres on whether Shimron Hetmyer returns after being rested against SRH. If he does, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the most likely to make way. There is also a broader debate around Ravindra Jadeja's role. He has bowled just 7 overs in 5 games. He sat out 2 matches entirely with the ball.

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With 5 frontline bowlers already available and Riyan Parag able to contribute, some within the camp may see merit in replacing Jadeja with a specialist batter such as Shubham Dubey or Ravi Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (probable): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Dhruv Jurel, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Tushar Deshpande, 12 Sandeep Sharma

Key Players to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been impossible to look away from this season. Before IPL 2026 began, there were quiet whispers about a second-season slowdown. He has answered those firmly.

In 5 games, he has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 263.15, the most runs for any RR batter this season. On Sunday, he faces another examination of his remarkable talent, this time potentially against Sunil Narine in the power play.

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Narine himself has been one of the rare bright spots in an otherwise bleak KKR campaign. In 5 matches, he has taken 4 wickets at an economy of 6.89. He needs just 4 more to become only the third bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets, after Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also Read | Praful Hinge explains his clinical first-ball trap for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

His record against two of RR's key middle-order batters is telling. Hetmyer has managed a strike rate of just 102.72 against him across all T20s. Jadeja has an even more subdued strike rate of 89.28. If Narine finds his rhythm today, he could be a match-defining influence.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 75 runs off 79 balls against Sandeep Sharma in the IPL. The strike rate of 94.93 points to a productive matchup for RR's pace bowler.

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Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed Rovman Powell 5 times in 39 balls across T20s while conceding just 30 runs. Varun Chakravarthy has removed Donovan Ferreira 3 times in only 10 balls in T20 cricket, giving away 5 runs in the process.

Pitch and Conditions Eden Gardens has hosted 103 IPL matches, with chasing teams winning 58 of them, a success rate of 56.31%. The average first innings score is 164.69 at 8.57 runs per over. The highest team total at the ground is 262/2, posted by Punjab Kings against KKR in 2024.

The last two afternoon games on this specific surface, Pitch No. 4, were won by the team batting first. However, that may not be a straightforward guide today, given that KKR came close to chasing 239 in one of those games. In the other, Italy pushed England hard while pursuing 203 at the T20 World Cup.

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For KKR, the stakes could not be clearer. Another defeat and their season is all but over in name. For RR, this is an opportunity to move back up the table after their only stumble of the season. The desperation of the home side and the momentum of the visitors set up a contest with more at stake than most afternoon fixtures manage to carry.