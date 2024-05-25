KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: From Sunil Narine to Abhishek Sharma, here are players to watch out for
With much talk about the weather conditions, pitch report, and batting and bowling conditions ahead of the IPL final, the players of both sides have the mettle to turn the tides. Here are the names of a few.
After 73 matches in over 65 days and 13 different locations, the Indian Premier League finale will be played between Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26 May.