After 73 matches in over 65 days and 13 different locations, the Indian Premier League finale will be played between Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the teams are IPL trophy holders – KKR won twice in 2012 and 14, while SRH lifted the IPL trophy in 2016.

With much talk about the weather conditions, pitch report, and batting and bowling conditions ahead of the IPL final, the players of both sides have the mettle to turn the tides. Here are the names of a few. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are few batters to watch out for: Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper is known for his silent, yet resilient nature to play cricket shots. The right-handed middle order batter is currently on the 26th number of the Orange Cap list, and scored 345 runs in 14 matches. His strike rate is 146.18 and has scored two half centuries. Though the numbers may not show his capability, he shines under pressure and plays spinners like a professional.

Sunil Narine: This KKR power hitter is a nightmare to bowlers of any team. He stands at the 10 position on the IPL Orange Cap list, with 482 runs in 14 matches. He has also scored a century (109) and has a strike rate of 179.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phil Salt: Another KKR player who is known for his sixes. The opener is at the 14th spot in the IPL Orange Cap list, with 435 runs in 12 matches and have a strike rate of 182.

Heinrich Klaasen: This Sunrisers batter is known for power hitting and is at the 11th spot in the IPL Orange Cap list. He scored 463 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 176.04. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek Sharma: Another SRH gem. Young talent and hits sixes like was born to do so. Sharma in 15 matches scored 432 runs at a strike rate of 207.75 and is at the 9th spot in the IPL Orange Cap.

Travis Head: He is the most lethal batter of SRH or IPL this year. Head sits at the 4th spot in the IPL Orange Cap as he scored 567 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 192.20.

Few bowlers to watch out for: Varun Chakaravarthy: This Knight is fighter and turns the match in KKR favour at any point. In 14 matches, Varun has picked 20 wickets and his best is 3/16. Even his economy 8.18 and he sits comfortably at the 3rd spot in the IPL Purple Cap list.

T Natarajan: The SRH pacer is worth to watch out for. Sitting at the 4th spot in the IPL Purple Cap list, Natarajan has clicked 19 wickets in 13 matches and his best is 4/19. His economy is also 8.83.

Pat Cummins: The SRH skipper is a strategist and a very fine one. In 15 matches, he has picked 17 wickets and his best is 3/43. He also has equaled legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble to become second captain to pick 17 wickets in an IPL season. He sits comfortably at the 9th spot in the Purple Cap list.

Harshit Rana: This KKR right-arm pacer has picked up 17 wickets in 12 matches and has been economical too. He is placed at the 10th spot in the Purple Cap list.

Sunil Narine: He is jack of all trades. Not only with batting, but with bowling too, Narine has created magic and picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches. He is at the 13th spot in the Purple Cap list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!