KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final: Rain disrupts practice sessions at Chennai stadium; are showers expected during the match?
Sudden rain disrupted Kolkata Knight Riders' final practice session ahead of IPL final. Concerns about weather affecting the match despite groundsmen covering the pitch. Possibility of minor rains due to Cyclone Remal, but reserve day available in case of washout.
Sudden rains on early Sunday morning disrupted Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) final practice session before their IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As KKR players warmed up with football, heavy rain forced them indoors, raising concerns about weather affecting the final.