Sudden rains on early Sunday morning disrupted Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) final practice session before their IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As KKR players warmed up with football, heavy rain forced them indoors, raising concerns about weather affecting the final.

Despite this, groundsmen covered the fourth strip, which will be used for the final. This pitch, made of red soil, offers better batting conditions than the black soil track used in the second qualifier.

As per the weather department, there are possibilities of cloudy skies with 97% cloud cover and low humidity. Cyclone Remal in the Bay of Bengal might bring minor rains, potentially affecting Tamil Nadu's capital, adding some uncertainty to the match.

But, like last year, there is a provision for reserve day in case of a washout, and the forecast for that day looks favourable.

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two of the biggest trailblazers of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), will be taking on the title clash at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in the qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs.

Both teams have been incredible with the bat this season. KKR and SRH have posted six 200-plus totals this season, the most by any team. SRH has crossed the 250-run mark thrice, also making the highest IPL total over, 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while the KKR has done it twice. When the tournament is all said and done, it will be looked as something game-changing, something that could bring a paradigm shift to the way T20s are played and the credit will go to these two teams.

