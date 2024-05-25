KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final to be washed out? IMD's latest Cyclone Remal warning may leave fans worried
The KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final is clouded by the warnings of upcoming Cyclone Remal, and like last year, it can play a spoilsport on the day of the final
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is near its end as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders face Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 26. The two teams triumphed over multiple challenges to reach the league's final game and look to write their names in the history books. But, the IPL 2024 final is clouded by the warnings of upcoming Cyclone Remal, and like last year, rain can play a spoilsport on the day of the final.