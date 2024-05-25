The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is near its end as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders face Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 26. The two teams triumphed over multiple challenges to reach the league's final game and look to write their names in the history books. But, the IPL 2024 final is clouded by the warnings of upcoming Cyclone Remal, and like last year, rain can play a spoilsport on the day of the final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who’ll win Kolkata vs Hyderabad final on May 26? As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it can result into a severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh and parts of India on May 26. Although, Chennai is not directly in the current path of the cyclone, it can still result in sudden rains in the Tamil Nadu capital.

The private weather forecasting service provider Accuweather said that Chennai has 10% chances of rain on Saturday, and the chances will reduce to 4% on Sunday, the day of the final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR favourites to win IPL 2024 Cricket legends Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen backed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the IPL 2024 trophy and said that they are the favourites to win the final game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

"I'm very confident that KKR are going to win here, as having a few days off, having the ability to watch this match, and understanding what the strengths and weaknesses of Sunrisers Hyderabad are will be helpful," Hayden said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

"KKR, having defeated SRH, is going to have great momentum. I also just feel that the quality spin of (Sunil) Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy on the red clay is going to make a difference," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I didn't like the way the Sunrisers threw in the towel the other evening in Ahmedabad, and I think it's going to put them on the back foot for the start on Sunday. The way they just finished that game off, Pat Cummins gave Travis Head the ball, and Shreyas Iyer just went bang, bang, bang. It'll give KKR a lot of confidence going into the finals knowing that they've already beaten SRH a couple of days ago," Kevin Pietersen said.

