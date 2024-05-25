The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to clash for the Indian Premier League 2024 finale at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the bigger news is that American pop-rock band ‘Imagine Dragons’ is all set to perform at the IPL closing ceremony.

Band's lead singer Dan Reynolds confirmed his presence at the closing ceremony of IPL Season 17 and heaped praise on Virat Kohli.

A video was shared by Star Sports on X, where Dan can be heard saying, “This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans." He further added, “Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career."

Previous performances in India: In 2023, the American pop-rock band ‘Imagine Dragons’ performed at the inaugural edition of the music festival - Lollapalooza India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse between January 28-29, 2023. During the performance, Dan greeted the audiences with a Namaste and said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times, “This is the first of many shows." He also pointed out, “You people have been nice and kind. Your food is amazing. Thank you for receiving me with such kindness. What a pleasure it has been to be here today."

About Imagine Dragons: Formed in 2008, 'Imagine Dragons' is currently one of the most popular rock band across the globe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They claimed fame after the release of their first single 'It's Time'. Their other popular songs include 'Radioactive', 'Demons', 'Bones', 'Bad Liar', 'Thunder', 'Walking the Fire' and 'Bleeding Out'.

The American band consists of Dan Reynolds (vocals), Wayne Sermon (guitar), Ben McKee (bass) and Daniel Platzman (drums).

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!