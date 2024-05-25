With Kolkata Knight Riders reached the Indian Premier League 2024 finals and will play with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Chennai, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer ceded spotlight to their mentor Gautam Gambhir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under Iyer's captaincy, Delhi Capitals had reached to the IPL title clash in 2020 and now he has led KKR to the IPL 2024 finals. But he shuns the queries when asked if his achievements as a leader haven't received enough traction.

“The hype is definitely created by you guys (media). Where I stand (as a skipper) is definitely on you (to decide)," Iyer replied to a query from PTI during the pre-match conference.

Iyer termed Gambhir as one of the finest readers of the game in T20 format.

“About Gautam bhai, I feel he has got immense knowledge about how the game is played. He has won two titles previously with KKR, and his strategies have been spot-on in terms of what execution we have to make against the opposition."

The KKR skipper seemed confident that they will win the finals against Sunrisers in Chennai. with Gambhir offering his invaluable inputs from the dug-out.

“Hopefully, we keep continuing with the same momentum with his knowledge." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at Iyer past 6 months, he was seen struggling, following which he had to lose the BCCI central contract. He then came back, played the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha and scored a 95 in the second innings.

Speaking on his struggle, Iyer said, "I was definitely struggling after the World Cup in the longer format. When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it. But, at the same time, the competition was with myself." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024 final: It will be the third time KKR will face SRH in this session. While KKR won two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014, SRH lifted the trophy in 2016.

With agency inputs.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!