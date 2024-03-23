KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Who’ll win Kolkata vs Hyderabad match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Pat Cummins led SRH and Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders led KKR will face off against each other at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata today.
Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the might of Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata as KKR and SRH look to start the cash-rich tournament on a high with a win in their first encounter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message