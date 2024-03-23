Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the might of Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata as KKR and SRH look to start the cash-rich tournament on a high with a win in their first encounter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy from Nitish Rana, KKR will be looking to regain their long-lost glory in the IPL. Meanwhile, the presence of Gautam Gambhir back in the KKR line-up could also be a morale booster for the Kolkata-based franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be looking for a change of fortunes from last season under the captaincy of Pat Cummins. The new skipper will have some tough decisions to make, starting with the selection of his first playing XI in a squad dominated by overseas players such as Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen and others.

Head-to-head records: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have met on 25 occasions and KKR have the edge with 15 wins to SRH's 1 win and 1 draw. When it comes to matches played between the two sides at the Eden Gardens, KKR have an even more impressive record with 6 wins from 9 matches while SRH have won just 3 matches at the iconic ground.

KKR vs SRH: Fantasy XI: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer,Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (v/c) Aiden Markram, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c)

KKR vs SRH: Pitch report The Eden Gardens stadium is likely to offer help to the spinners and the pitch is likely to get trickier to bat on as the game progresses meaning the team winning the toss would like to bat first and put a big total on the board.

Who will win SRH vs KKR clash today? According to Google's win predictor, there is a 52 percent chance that KKR will win their inaugural clash. Meanwhile, the Pat Cummins-led side have a 48% chance of winning the clash.

According to Crictracker, no matter who wins the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to win their first match of the season. Meanwhile, Cricketaddictor believes that a better understanding of the home conditions could help tilt the key clash in KKR's favour.

