KKR (161 all out) lose to SRH by 65 runs | IPL 2026: Sunrisers pocket first points; Second loss for Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Heinrich Klaasen hit a strokeful fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a challenging 226 for 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) shared an opening stand of 82 runs off 34 balls to set up the platform, while Klaasen (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39) provided the late charge. Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

For KKR, Blessing Muzarabani (4/41), Vaibhav Arora (2/47) Kartik Tyagi (1/48) and Anukul Roy (1/16) shared the wickets. Both the teams had lost their opening games.

Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap | Updated IPL 2026 Purple Cap

KKR vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

So far, KKR hold the edge over SRH with a 20-10 head-to-head record in IPL. In the last five encounters, KKR have won four. In fact, in the 2024 season, KKR won all the three games against SRH - in league stage, Qualifier and in the summit clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard

KKR vs SRH playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani