KKR (161 all out) lose to SRH by 65 runs | IPL 2026: Sunrisers pocket first points; Second loss for Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Heinrich Klaasen hit a strokeful fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a challenging 226 for 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match on Thursday.
Sent in to bat, Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) shared an opening stand of 82 runs off 34 balls to set up the platform, while Klaasen (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39) provided the late charge. Updated IPL 2026 Points Table
For KKR, Blessing Muzarabani (4/41), Vaibhav Arora (2/47) Kartik Tyagi (1/48) and Anukul Roy (1/16) shared the wickets. Both the teams had lost their opening games.
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So far, KKR hold the edge over SRH with a 20-10 head-to-head record in IPL. In the last five encounters, KKR have won four. In fact, in the 2024 season, KKR won all the three games against SRH - in league stage, Qualifier and in the summit clash.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Jaydev Unadkar takes the final two wickets as KKR are all out for 161 runs. SRH win by 65 runs. Two back-to-back big losses to KKR.
OUTTTT!!! Another wicket goes down for KKR as Sunil Narine is caught by Aniker Verma at the boundary. Eshan Malinga strikes. KKR are in deep deep trouble. OUTTT!!! Two wickets in an over for SRH as Ramandeep Singh is caught by Jaydev Unadkat. KKR 159-8 (15)
BANNGGGG!!!! Sunil Narine smacks two back-to-back sixes to put the pressure on SRH. Narine has walked out after Rinku Singh was caught at short third-man by Jaydev Unadkat in the previous over. KKR 151-6 (14)
The onus is on Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh at the moment. With KKR needing almost 13 runs an over, Rinku holds the key for KKR at the moment. Kolkata Knight Riders need 90 runs in 42 balls. KKR 137-5 (13)
OUTTT!!! Another KKR batter bites the dust as Anukul Roy edges behind to Ishan Kishan off Nitish Kumar Reddy. KKR 123-5 (12)
OUTTTT!!!! What a big wicket for SRH. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is run out. Rinku is not happy. Rinku Singh jets off for a single but the fielder picks up the ball to hit at the non-striker's end. Raghuvanshi is halfway down the ground only to see Rinku turn back on him. Both players blame each other. Raghuvanshi departs for 52. KKR 120-4 (11)
Fifty for Angkrish Raghuvanshi, his second of consecutive innings in IPL 2026. The Mumbai batter has so far been the highlight of KKR om this season. Rinku Singh is the other batter at the crease. KKR 110/3 (10)
OUTTT!!! Huge mix-up between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green. Raghuvanshi hits straight to Eshan Malinga who stops the ball and hits the non-striker's end. Green is half-way down the down ground and so is his partner Raghuvanshi. The Mumbaikar walks back but is stopped by the umpire. It's Green who is walking back for just two. Rinku Singh comes out to bat. KKR 79/3 (7)
OUTTT!!! Unlike the first match, Ajinkya Rahane departs for single digits. The KKR skipper is caught by Eshan Malinga off Jaydev Unadkat. KKR 67-2 (5)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi starts from where he finished in the last game. Abhishek Sharma comes into attack and is clobbered for two sixes in the over. The hosts are keeping the intent on. KKR 57/1 (4)
OUTTT!!!! Harsh Dubey strikes. The left-arm spinner tosses it up and Finn Allen hits straight at the bowler. Big big wicket for the Indian youngster. Allen goes back for 28 in 7 balls. KKR 30/1 (1.4)
Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane walk back in for the chase. David Payne to open the attack for SRH. What a start by Allen in the first over as the New Zealand clobbers two fours and three sixes to take 25 runs from the first six balls. Looks like Allen has started from where he left at the T20 World Cup at this ground. KKR 25/0 (1)
Fifty for Heinrich Klaasen in the final over of the match with two back-to-back fours. But Blessing Muzarabani has the last laugh, caught by Ramandeep Singh at long on. Klaasen walks back for 52 in just 35 balls. Muzarabani finishes with a wicket in the last ball, as Shivang Kumar is caught by Ajinkya Rahane. SRH finish at 226-8.
OUTTT!!! Much needed wickets for KKR. After Nitish Reddy in the previous ball, Salil Arora is cleaned up in the next. Reddy is caught by Varun Chakaravarthy for 39 off just 24 balls. Harsh Dubey ends the over with two fours. SRH 211/6 (19)
The frequency of the boundaries have become much less now. If Kartik Tyagi bowled a boundary-less over, Vaibhav Arora is doing the same thing in the next. In fact, in the last five overs, only 42 runs were scored. Nitish Reddy finishes the over with a six. SRH 184/4 (17)
The run rate for SRH has significantly dropped down after the powerplay. Credit goes to the KKR bowlers, who picked up three wickets in a space of seven runs. SRH are in the rebuild mode at the moment with Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are in the middle at the moment and have the ability to bring SRH back in the game once again. SRH 149/4 (14)
OUTTT!!!! Three wickets in two overs for KKR. After Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma in the previous over, Anukul Roy gets the better of Aniket Verma, thanks to Rinku Singh's running catch at the boundary. What a turnaround this has been for KKR. Nitish Kumar Reddy comes out. SRh lose three wickets in a space of seven runs. SRH 118/4 (9.2)
OUTTT!!!! Blessing Muzarabani gets his maiden IPL wicket. Ishan Kishan goes hard on the cut and finds Rinku Singh at the boundary. Great presence of mind from Rinku. Kishan walks back for 14. OUTTT!!!! Muzarabani has his second of the over and its Abhishek Sharma. KKR and Varun Chakaravarthy are celebrating. The third umpire is checking. It's out. The crowd erupts. Abhishek can't believe as he walks back for 48. SRH 112-3 (8.4)
OUTTT!!!! Finally KKR have the first wicket as Kartik Tyagi draws first blood. The whole crowd erupts. Against a back of a length delivery, Head once again goes for a biggie, but the bat takes a top edge only to find Cameron Green inside the circle. Tyagi is pumped. Head walks back for 46 off 21 balls. SRH 83-1 (5.5)
DROPPEDD!!! Travis Head dances down the ground against Sunil Narine and goes for a loft over the long on. But the Australian gets a thick edge and the ball spins away. Ajinkya Rahane, who was running for the ball at extra cover, couldn't get to the ballans dropped. SRH 46/0 (4)
Travis Head is simply toying with Vaibhav Arora. After starting the over with a four, Head continues in same vein to take two more sixes and a four in the next four balls to enter 30s in no time. SRH 43/0 (3)
BANGG!! After a quiet first over, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma clobbers Blessing Muzarabani to set the tone for SRH. While Head started with a couple of fours towards the off side, Abhishek finishes the over with a monster six. SRH 22-0 (2)
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma walk out to bat for SRH. Vaibhav Arora will open the attack for KKR. Head starts with a four off Arora, on the leg side. SRH 6/0 (1)
Ajinkya Rahane: We are going to bowl first. There is always room for improvement but there were a lot of positives. We generally don't see so much of grass, rain around and that's why we wanted to bowl first. Not sure with the dew as there's a breeze going around. It should be good for 40 overs. He (Cam Green) is doing everything he needs to do. He should bowl soon. Going with the same team.
Ishan Kishan: We would have bowled first. But batting first, we have to see the ball and play accordingly. We have to come up with the best game for us. You have to go out and do the basics right. Only one point I would say is execution, we need to calm even if we are not in a very good situation. We will look to keep it simple in this game. I don't know yet, but he should be ready soon, he makes a big difference, with the bat as well. We have one change - Shivang comes in, keeping the wicket-taking options open, he has bowled well in the nets and we are giving him an opportunity.
Both Ajinkya Rahane and Ishan Kishan walk out for the toss. KKR has won the toss and Rahane opts to bowl first. While KKR went unchanged, SRH handed wrist spinner Shivang Kumar a debut cap.
Update from the ground. Both teams have entered the field. Shivam Mavi is bowling with Harshal Patel while Rinku Singh is having a visualisation on the pitch. Cameromn Green is bowling on one of the side pitches. SRH's Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar and Krains Fuletra are also bowling. Ishan Kishan taking some balls with the big gloves on.
Former South African pacer Dale Steyn says today's match will be played at the pitch no.5, the same one which was used for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa. Finn Allen scored a hundred in just 33 balls.
The last time KKR played SRH at Eden Gardens was in 2025 with the home side winning by 80 runs. Batting first, KKR rode on knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (38), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50), Venkatesh Iyer (60) and Rinku Singh (32 not out) to post 200-plus. In reply, SRH were all out for 120 with Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy taking three wickets each.
At Eden Gardens, KKR played a total of 63 matches, winning 35 out of them. KKR lost 27 matches at home while one game ended in no result. On the other hand, SRH have played 10 matches in Kolkata, winning just three.
While Pat Cummins continues to be missed by SRH, the Ishan Kishan-led side will also miss the services of Brydon Carse, who suffered a hand injury recently.
The Eden Gardens has established itself as a chasing paradise under lights. In the recent T20 World Cup 2026, India chased down West Indies' target of 197 with utmost ease. In the semifinal too, New Zealand's Finn Allen scored a 33-ball hundred en route to their nine-wicket win over South Africa.
The biggest talking point today will be Cameron Green. After the Australian all-rounder didn't bowl against Mumbai Indians, questions were raised. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane ignited the buzz with "ask Cricket Australia" remark. Immediately, CA stated that Green is undergoing recovery of a minor back problem because of his injuries in 2024. He should be back to bowling in next 10-12 days. However, Green was seen bowling full tilt on the eve of the game.
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi
SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
On the other hand, SRH lost to RCB in the tournament opener. With the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, SRH faltered miserably in the first game before Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma powered them to 201. However, SRH's bowling looked toothless in front of RCB's Virat Kohli.
KKR have been hit severely by the injuries to their pacers. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out due to injuries while Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is yet to get a NOC from SLC. Additionally, Cameron Green is also not fully fit to bowl. In such a scenario, KKR had to rely on their inexperienced bowling attack. Having said that, the KKR batters put up a really good show, by putting 220 on board against Mumbai Indians.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders' first home game at Eden Gardens today against SRH.
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