KKR Vs SRH Final Live Score, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is ready for the final battle against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the top two teams of the IPL 2024 face each other for the final game at the grand MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The two captains triumphed over multiple challengers during their journey towards the top and will put their best foot forward to lift the shining IPL 2024 trophy. Shreyas Iyer has done a commendable job leading the Kolkata Knight Riders, and under the guidance of mentor Gautam Gambhir, the team finished on the top of the IPL 2024 points table and is favourite to win the IPL trophy. Facing a defeat in Qualifier 1 against KKR made things more difficult for Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the team's name has been synonymous with resilience in IPL 2024, as they bounced back to reach the stage IPL 2024 final. Moreover, Pat Cummins is on a championship-winning spree, which alone provides a major confidence boost to the SRH squad. KKR vs SRH dream 11 prediction Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan. KKR vs SRH pitch report Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, is recognized for its sluggish pitch, typically favouring spinners and slower bowlers. As visible during Qualifier 2, high scores are not common on the pitch of Chennai, and once to set a high total, the pressure comes on the chasing team. Catch KKR vs SRH Final Live Score, IPL 2024 updates here

Do you know? In the last six years, every team that won Qualifier 1 has lifted the IPL 2024 trophy, which is good news for Kolkata Knight Riders, as they were the ones who made a direct entry to IPL finals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad back-up plan To bolster their batting line-up and provide stability in case of a top-order collapse, SRH reinstated Aiden Markram following the first qualifier. Markram's performance against Varun Chakravarthy, who has taken 20 wickets for the second consecutive season and maintained an impressive economy rate, was a key factor in this decision.

Hyderabad's expected playing 11 Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Kolkata expected playing 11 Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR's dominating run KKR concluded the league stage leading the points table with a record of nine wins, three losses, and two no results, accumulating 20 points. They secured a direct entry into the final by triumphing over SRH in the first qualifier. Meanwhile, SRH had another chance at the title in the second qualifier against Rajasthan Royals (RR), where they capitalized on the opportunity by defeating the 'Men in Pink' by 36 runs.

Shreyas Iyer speaks ahead of final "I was definitely struggling after the World Cup in the longer format (with back issues). When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it," Shreyas Iyer said. "But at the same time the competition is with myself. When the IPL was approaching all I wanted to see was that I have put my best foot forward and whatever planning and strategising we [KKR] did before it, basically if we could execute it to the best of our abilities, we would have been in a great spot - and that is where we are right now," he added.

The uncertain 'dew' The unpredictability of dew is evident. Just two nights ago, it was absent during the second qualifier, but what will happen on Sunday remains uncertain. Even Pat Cummins acknowledged that it's impossible to make an informed prediction about whether it will appear or not.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Closing ceremony at 6:00 PM The closing ceremony of IPL 2024 is going the began at 6:00 PM and the American pop sensation Imagine Dragons is geared up to take the stage ahead of the championship showdown. Dan Reynolds, the band's frontman, has affirmed that he will be present in the arena for the performance.