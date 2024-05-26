KKR Vs SRH Final Live Score, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is ready for the final battle against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the top two teams of the IPL 2024 face each other for the final game at the grand MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The two captains triumphed over multiple challengers during their journey towards the top and will put their best foot forward to lift the shining IPL 2024 trophy.

Shreyas Iyer has done a commendable job leading the Kolkata Knight Riders, and under the guidance of mentor Gautam Gambhir, the team finished on the top of the IPL 2024 points table and is favourite to win the IPL trophy. Facing a defeat in Qualifier 1 against KKR made things more difficult for Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the team's name has been synonymous with resilience in IPL 2024, as they bounced back to reach the stage IPL 2024 final. Moreover, Pat Cummins is on a championship-winning spree, which alone provides a major confidence boost to the SRH squad.

KKR vs SRH dream 11 prediction

Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH pitch report

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, is recognized for its sluggish pitch, typically favouring spinners and slower bowlers. As visible during Qualifier 2, high scores are not common on the pitch of Chennai, and once to set a high total, the pressure comes on the chasing team.

