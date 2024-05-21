KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024:We are finally in the IPL 2024 playoffs, and this time, the viewers are in for a lot of surprises in the Qualifier 1. After an incredible 2024 season, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the top of the IPL points table for the first time in 17 seasons. With some massive records to its name, Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey to the second spot has been a mix of courage and luck.
The first IPL 2024 playoff is scheduled at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and there is no concerning news from the weather department. IPL 2024 had some back-to-back washouts in the last few days, but Ahmedabad is facing scorching heat, and the rain gods are not expected to attend the IPL 2024 playoffs.
KKR vs SRH head to head
Shreyas Iyer-led KKR has dominated against Pat Cummins-led SRH in the history of the Indian Premier League. Out of the total 26 clashes, KKR emerged victorious in 17, while SRH managed to win just nine matches. When it comes to playoff performances, the records of the two teams are quite comparable: KKR has achieved eight wins against five losses, whereas SRH has registered five wins and six losses.
KKR vs SRH pitch report
The pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad has displayed some level of unpredictability in the past. The average boundary length of the world's largest stadium is 75 meters for straight boundaries and 60 meters for square boundaries. As per the recent pitch conditions, the batters will dominate the game in the middle orders and a score of 190-195 will be considered comfortable on this pitch.
KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR's new opening dynamics
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata's regular season opener, Phil Salt, who has shown good synergy with fellow opener Sunil Narine, is absent as he has returned to England for national duties. Consequently, Narine may pair up with Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the upcoming game. The Afghan player has not yet had the opportunity to bat this season.
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Narine vs Bhuvi
KKR vs SRH Live Score: In the powerplay, Sunil Narine, opening for KKR, will be a key target for the SRH bowlers. Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has managed to dismiss Narine twice across 11 innings
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Harbhajan Singh picks in final teams
KKR vs SRH Live Score: "I feel that RCB and KKR will play the final. If that happens Kohli and Gambhir will be back to face each other. RCB can win the trophy from this point, they have fought hard for each run. If they play with this energy then it will be hard to stop this team," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.
KKR vs SRH Live Score: For the current IPL season, the curators at the Narendra Modi Stadium have mostly opted to prepare the black soil pitches. The Ahmedabad pitch maybe be a dual paced surface which provides some help to spinners.
Given that 4 of the 7 matches played at this venue have been won by the team batting second, the captain who wins the toss is likely to opt to field first.
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya.
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Highest sixes in IPL 2024
KKR vs SRH Live Score: SRH's opening batsman, Abhishek Sharma, leads the IPL this season with the highest number of sixes, having hit 41. Following him, RCB legend Virat Kohli has launched 37 sixes. SRH's Heinrich Klaasen has managed to hit 33 sixes, while KKR opener Sunil Narine has struck 32 sixes during the league stage.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: Wasim Akram on KKR's bowling power
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: “This is [bowling] is one of the main factors [behind KKR finishing on top of the points table]. There are wicket-taking bowlers. The teams that will take wickets will win the matches. If you see Chakaravarthy has 18, Harshit Rana’s 16, all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have 15, and Mitchell Starc has 12. Starc single-handedly won them a game as well. They are going in the final as a calm, confident, and very dangerous side for sure," Wasim Akram told Sportskeeda.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: What Shreyas Iyer said ahead of big night?
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: "We would be putting our best foot forward, hoping to give you the best experience. We want you to keep the stadium's atmosphere electrifying, the way you have been throughout, and just keep backing the players," Shreyas said in a Star Sports video.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma's India potential
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: "If you go back to the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he jumped the rails quickly through the IPL and the Indian side. Been a revelation in Test match cricket. Probably early to say this, but Abhishek could do exactly the same," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: No KKR-SRH player in India's T20 World Cup squad
KKR vs SRH Live Score, Play-off IPL 2024: India announced it's T20 World Cup 2024 squad last month and no player from the top two IPL teams feature in the 15-member squad.
