KKRs Cameron Green completes 1,000 runs in IPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The lanky Australian all-rounder, roped in by KKR for ₹25.20 crores, achieved this milestone during his side's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens, scoring his second fifty of the season, with 52* in 28 balls, including three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 185.71.

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Despite all the noise which tends to swing in negative directions, Green has been a solid run-getter so far in his stints with Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and now KKR, having made 1,023 runs in 41 matches and 40 innings at an average of 40.92 and a strike rate of 152.68, with a century and four fifties.

So far this season, Green has fared rather decently after a poor start, scoring 316 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 150-plus with two fifties and a best score of 79. He has also taken five wickets at an average of 38.00.

His debut season came with MI back in 2023, where he made 422 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28, including a century and two fifties. He also managed to take six wickets.

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Next year with RCB, he scored 255 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 143.25, with a best score of 46 and took 10 wickets at an average of 30.30. He put up some match-winning performances as RCB made a miraculous comeback to reach the playoffs after winning just one out of their first eight games and later winning six on the bounce.

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first, and the three-time IPL champions made them pay as after skipper Rahane (14) got out early, Finn Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting up a sizzling 95-run stand. Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelarator during his 108-run stand with Cameron Green (52* in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes), helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs. Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes.

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Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in the hunt. But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.

GT is in second place, with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. KKR is at seventh, with five wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 11 points. (ANI)

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