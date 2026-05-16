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KKR's IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: Do Ajinkya Rahane's men have a chance to make it to top four? Explained

With just nine points in 11 games, KKR are placed eighth in the IPL 2026 points table and still have a mathematical chance of making it to the top four. KKR will play Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in their final three league-stage games.  

Koushik Paul
Updated16 May 2026, 04:54 PM IST
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session in IPL 2026.
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session in IPL 2026. (PTI)
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There shouldn't be any room for error for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the three-time champions host Gujarat Titans in an extremely-crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side started winless in the first six games before a dramatic turnaround with four consecutive wins turned the tables.

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However, a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dented their hopes of a playoffs qualification. With just nine points in 11 games, KKR are placed eighth in the points table and still have a mathematical chance of making it to the top four. Gujarat Titans and RCB sit on top with 16 points.

Also Read | Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today in KKR vs GT in IPL 2026?

While a win in their remaining games will see "Qualified" written beside Gujarat Titans and RCB, it will all boil down to six teams for the last two spots in the playoffs. Under Rahane, KKR finished outside the top four last year in IPL. KKR would bank on home support in their final three games.

Besides winning their remaining games, KKR would also need support from the likes of already-eliminated Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants as they defeated mid-table franchises Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the last two days in IPL 2026.

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How can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

  • Scenario 1: Win remaining three games (Maximum 15 points)
  1. KKR must win all their remaining three games against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.
  2. One among Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad must finish below 15 points.
  3. Net run rate (NRR) will play a crucial role.

Also Read | CSK's IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: What Super Kings need to do?
  • Scenario 2: Win two of remaining three games (Maximum 13 points)
  1. KKR must beat Delhi Capitals
  2. Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals must lose all their respective remaining games.
  3. In that case, Punjab Kings and KKR will finish league stage at 13 points each, with NRR having the final say.

KKR's remaining IPL 2026 schedule

OpponentDateTime (IST)Venue
Gujarat TitansMay 167:30 PMEden Gardens, Kolkata
Mumbai IndiansMay 20 7:30 PMEden Gardens, Kolkata
Delhi CapitalsMay 247:30 PMEden Gardens, Kolkata
Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs CSK match

Meanwhile, KKR are doubtful on Varun Chakaravarthy's availability against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The franchise confirmed that the mystery spinner has resumed bowling in the nets, marking a positive step in his recovery process. "He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens. The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," KKR said in an official statement.

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Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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