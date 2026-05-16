KKR's IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: Do Ajinkya Rahane's men have a chance to make it to top four? Explained

There shouldn't be any room for error for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the three-time champions host Gujarat Titans in an extremely-crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side started winless in the first six games before a dramatic turnaround with four consecutive wins turned the tables.

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However, a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dented their hopes of a playoffs qualification. With just nine points in 11 games, KKR are placed eighth in the points table and still have a mathematical chance of making it to the top four. Gujarat Titans and RCB sit on top with 16 points.

Also Read | Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today in KKR vs GT in IPL 2026?

While a win in their remaining games will see "Qualified" written beside Gujarat Titans and RCB, it will all boil down to six teams for the last two spots in the playoffs. Under Rahane, KKR finished outside the top four last year in IPL. KKR would bank on home support in their final three games.

Besides winning their remaining games, KKR would also need support from the likes of already-eliminated Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants as they defeated mid-table franchises Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the last two days in IPL 2026.

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How can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Scenario 1: Win remaining three games (Maximum 15 points) KKR must win all their remaining three games against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. One among Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad must finish below 15 points. Net run rate (NRR) will play a crucial role.

Scenario 2: Win two of remaining three games (Maximum 13 points) KKR must beat Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals must lose all their respective remaining games. In that case, Punjab Kings and KKR will finish league stage at 13 points each, with NRR having the final say. KKR's remaining IPL 2026 schedule

Opponent Date Time (IST) Venue Gujarat Titans May 16 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata Mumbai Indians May 20 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata Delhi Capitals May 24 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after LSG vs CSK match

Meanwhile, KKR are doubtful on Varun Chakaravarthy's availability against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The franchise confirmed that the mystery spinner has resumed bowling in the nets, marking a positive step in his recovery process. "He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens. The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," KKR said in an official statement.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in