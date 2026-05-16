KKR's IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: Do Ajinkya Rahane's men have a chance to make it to top four? Explained

There shouldn't be any room for error for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the three-time champions host Gujarat Titans in an extremely-crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side started winless in the first six games before a dramatic turnaround with four consecutive wins turned the tables.
However, a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dented their hopes of a playoffs qualification. With just nine points in 11 games, KKR are placed eighth in the points table and still have a mathematical chance of making it to the top four. Gujarat Titans and RCB sit on top with 16 points.
While a win in their remaining games will see "Qualified" written beside Gujarat Titans and RCB, it will all boil down to six teams for the last two spots in the playoffs. Under Rahane, KKR finished outside the top four last year in IPL. KKR would bank on home support in their final three games.
Besides winning their remaining games, KKR would also need support from the likes of already-eliminated Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants as they defeated mid-table franchises Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the last two days in IPL 2026.
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Gujarat Titans
|May 16
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Mumbai Indians
|May 20
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Delhi Capitals
|May 24
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Meanwhile, KKR are doubtful on Varun Chakaravarthy's availability against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The franchise confirmed that the mystery spinner has resumed bowling in the nets, marking a positive step in his recovery process. "He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens. The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," KKR said in an official statement.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.