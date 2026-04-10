KKR's qualification scenarios: How Ajinkya Rahane's side can make it to IPL 2026 playoffs after three losses? Explained

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put themselves in a precarious position in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after their loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Thursday. Defending a 180-plus total, KKR were cruising well for their maiden IPL 2026 victory till the 16th over with LSG's score reading 128/7. What came after that was nobody expected.
Playing just his third IPL game, Mukul Choudhary took LSG home on the last ball of the game with his 27-ball unbeaten 54, which included just two fours and seven sixes. It was KKR's third loss in four games. Their only point so far came at the expense of a washout against Punjab Kings at home.
While batting isn't a problem for KKR, it is their bowling that paid the price in all their three defeats so far. With Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out due to injuries, Matheesha Pathirana is yet to get his fitness certificate from the Sri Lanka Cricket after sustaining an injury in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Mustafizur Rahman's removal from IPL also had a huge impact on KKR's bowling attack. Although the three-time champions roped in Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean is far behind in comparison with the Bangladesh left-arm pacer in terms of experience and impact.
To add more to that, Cameron Green, who was bought for ₹25.20 crore, bowled for the first time for KKR against LSG after playing only as a batter in the first two games. Green was nursing a minor back injury, which prevented him to bowl in the first two games.
With just a point, KKR are currently languishing at ninth in the points table. Historically, the cut-off mark for playoffs qualification is 16 points or eight wins. The math is simple for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. With 10 more games to go, ideally, winning eight out of the rest would be enough for KKR to qualify for the playoffs.
Winning seven out of their remaining 10 will take them to 15 points, but then the Net Run Rate (NRR) comes into play. With a current NRR of -1.315, KKR don't just need a win, but they require victories with big margins. Any loss or washout could be fatal for KKR.
Having said that the 16-point mark is the threshold of IPL playoffs qualification, there have been instances where teams will lower points made it to the last four. In the 2019 season, the top three teams qualified for IPL playoffs with 18 points each.
Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR, and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) were level on 12 points with the fourth playoff spot at stake. It was Sunrisers Hyderabad, who beat the other two on NRR to make it to the last four stage.
After three consecutive home games, KKR now will play two away games before returning to Kolkata. They play winless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) on April 14 and 17. They return to host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 19.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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