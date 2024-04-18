KL Rahul, Team India's top scorer in the 2023 World Cup Final against Australia, has recently opened up about his regrets on not sticking through to the end of the innings leading to the disappointing loss against the Aussies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Team India suffered a loss against the Baggy Greens. Despite a spellbinding charge by skipper Rohit Sharma’s 47 runs at 31-ball. India's scoring rate fell drastically after Rohit Sharma lost his wicket in the tenth over. King Kohli was dismissed on 54 off 63 balls. Rahul scored 66 runs (top Indian scorer in the match) on 107 balls but was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in 42 overs.

During a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, when he was asked if he could go back in time to review one decision he would like to correct all over again, the 31-year-old batter said, “The World Cup final against Australia, I was stuck in the moment, whether to take down Starc or just play him as it was reversing, bowling in tough angle – in that confusing I ended up nicking it – if I could have played till the end, it could have been 30-40 more runs & probably World Cup in our hands – that is what I regret."

“I felt like I had continued that innings and gone on to play the rest of the 12 overs (8) or whatever was left, we could have probably gotten 30-40 runs more, and we could've had a World Cup in our hands. That's something I regret," the Indian batter further said.

Team India won 10 matches on the trot, before eventually falling short against Australia in the finals played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. This was Australia's sixth World Cup title.

