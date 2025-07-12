KL Rahul achieves rare feat at Lord's after 43 years & first since Dilip Vengsarkar; here's a complete list

KL Rahul etched his name in to the Lord's honour's board once again after the Indian wicketkeeper became the first Indian after 43 years to score multiple Test hundreds at this iconic venue on Saturday. Rahul, who had scored a hundred in the first Test of the series against England in Leeds, reached this three-figure mark in 176 balls, laced with 13 fours.

In doing so, Rahul became only the second Indian after former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar to score more than two hundreds at Lord's. Vengsarkar scored three hundreds at Lord's - 103 (1979), 157 (1982) and 102 not out (1986). Rahul's previous hundred at Lord's came in 2021.

It was Rahul's 10th hundred in Test cricket and ninth outside India. The stylish right-hander has scored hundreds in England (four), South Africa (two), Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies (one each). Rahul had also scored a hundred in the first Test in Leeds.

Indians with Test hundreds at Lord's

Player Score Year Vinoo Mankad 184 1952 Dilip Vengsarkar 103 1979 Gundappa Viswanath 113 1979 Dilip Vengsarkar 157 1982 Dilip Vengsarkar 126 not out 1986 Ravi Shastri 100 1990 Mohammad Azharuddin 121 1990 Sourav Ganguly 131 1996 Ajit Agarkar 109* 2002 Rahul Dravid 103* 2011 Ajinkya Rahane 103 2014 KL Rahul 129 2021 KL Rahul 100 2025

KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant stand rescue India Opening the innings after England's 387, Rahul held on to one end while India kept losing wickets at the other. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), Karun Nair (40) and Shubman Gill (16), all went cheaply before Rishabh Pant joined Rahul in the middle and forged a 141-run stand for the fourth wicket.