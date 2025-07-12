Subscribe

KL Rahul achieves rare feat at Lord's after 43 years & first since Dilip Vengsarkar; here's a complete list

KL Rahul became the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar in 43 years to score multiple Test hundreds at Lord's. While Vengsarkar scored three, Rahul just scored his second.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Jul 2025, 08:12 PM IST
India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century during the third Test against England at Lord's.
KL Rahul etched his name in to the Lord's honour's board once again after the Indian wicketkeeper became the first Indian after 43 years to score multiple Test hundreds at this iconic venue on Saturday. Rahul, who had scored a hundred in the first Test of the series against England in Leeds, reached this three-figure mark in 176 balls, laced with 13 fours.

In doing so, Rahul became only the second Indian after former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar to score more than two hundreds at Lord's. Vengsarkar scored three hundreds at Lord's - 103 (1979), 157 (1982) and 102 not out (1986). Rahul's previous hundred at Lord's came in 2021.

It was Rahul's 10th hundred in Test cricket and ninth outside India. The stylish right-hander has scored hundreds in England (four), South Africa (two), Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies (one each). Rahul had also scored a hundred in the first Test in Leeds.

Indians with Test hundreds at Lord's

PlayerScoreYear
Vinoo Mankad1841952
Dilip Vengsarkar1031979
Gundappa Viswanath1131979
Dilip Vengsarkar1571982
Dilip Vengsarkar126 not out1986
Ravi Shastri1001990
Mohammad Azharuddin1211990
Sourav Ganguly1311996
Ajit Agarkar109*2002
Rahul Dravid103*2011
Ajinkya Rahane1032014
KL Rahul1292021
KL Rahul1002025

KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant stand rescue India

Opening the innings after England's 387, Rahul held on to one end while India kept losing wickets at the other. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), Karun Nair (40) and Shubman Gill (16), all went cheaply before Rishabh Pant joined Rahul in the middle and forged a 141-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, lack of communication between Rahul and Pant cost the latter's wicket, courtesy a direct hit from Ben Stokes. Pant was dismissed for 74. Rahul followed suit too, after he edged to Harry Brook at the first slip off England spinner Shoaib Bashir.

 

 
