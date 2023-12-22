KL Rahul calls Sanju Samson ‘phenomenal performer’ after India secure rare ODI series victory against South Africa
Sanju Samson's wonderfully paced ton and Rinku Singh's powerful cameo followed by Arshdeep Singh's blistering spell helped India clinch a three-match ODI series against South Africa.
Sanju Samson scored a century in the third ODI cricket match at Boland Park. His 108 runs off 114 balls were crucial for India's win. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 78 runs. This victory secured a series win for India. It was a rare series win against the Proteas. Samson's performance was significant as he usually doesn't get the chance to bat at the top order.