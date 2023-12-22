comScore
KL Rahul calls Sanju Samson ‘phenomenal performer’ after India secure rare ODI series victory against South Africa

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

Sanju Samson's wonderfully paced ton and Rinku Singh's powerful cameo followed by Arshdeep Singh's blistering spell helped India clinch a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Paarl, Dec 21 (ANI): India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the 3rd ODI match against South Africa of India's tour of South Africa, 2023-24 at Boland Park, Paarl, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (X/ICC)Premium
Paarl, Dec 21 (ANI): India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the 3rd ODI match against South Africa of India's tour of South Africa, 2023-24 at Boland Park, Paarl, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (X/ICC)

Sanju Samson scored a century in the third ODI cricket match at Boland Park. His 108 runs off 114 balls were crucial for India's win. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 78 runs. This victory secured a series win for India. It was a rare series win against the Proteas. Samson's performance was significant as he usually doesn't get the chance to bat at the top order.

Captain KL Rahul was pleased with his performance. Rahul praised Samson after the match. He mentioned Samson's success in the IPL. He also appreciated how well Samson has adapted to international cricket.

"Sanju has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, unfortunately, hasn't got a lot of chances at the top of the order for various reasons but nice to see him do well today," ANI quoted KL Rahul as saying in a post-match presentation.

South Africa chose to bowl after winning the toss. Tilak Varma scored 52 runs. Rinku Singh hit 38 runs quickly. Their efforts helped India score 296 runs in 50 overs. Arshdeep Singh claimed 4 wickets, giving up 30 runs. Washington Sundar took 2 wickets for 38 runs.

For South Africa, Tony de Zorzi scored 81 runs. Captain Aiden Markram made 36 runs. Despite their efforts, India's team play led to their victory.

Rare series win by India

The ODI cricket series unfolded with India taking an early lead, only for South Africa to level in the second ODI at Gqeberha. The decider, however, saw India make a remarkable comeback.

This is only the second time India have defeated South Africa at home in a bilateral series. The first was in 2018 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Rahul has now become the second Indian captain to achieve this feat.

(With ANI inputs)

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 07:52 AM IST
