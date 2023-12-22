Sanju Samson scored a century in the third ODI cricket match at Boland Park. His 108 runs off 114 balls were crucial for India's win. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 78 runs. This victory secured a series win for India. It was a rare series win against the Proteas. Samson's performance was significant as he usually doesn't get the chance to bat at the top order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Captain KL Rahul was pleased with his performance. Rahul praised Samson after the match. He mentioned Samson's success in the IPL. He also appreciated how well Samson has adapted to international cricket.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2024: 'Shock and excitement', Mitchell Starc reacts on record ₹ 24.75-crore deal with KKR "Sanju has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, unfortunately, hasn't got a lot of chances at the top of the order for various reasons but nice to see him do well today," ANI quoted KL Rahul as saying in a post-match presentation.

South Africa chose to bowl after winning the toss. Tilak Varma scored 52 runs. Rinku Singh hit 38 runs quickly. Their efforts helped India score 296 runs in 50 overs. Arshdeep Singh claimed 4 wickets, giving up 30 runs. Washington Sundar took 2 wickets for 38 runs.

Also Read: ‘It was a tough decision but…’ Mahela Jayawardene speaks on replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as Mumbai captain For South Africa, Tony de Zorzi scored 81 runs. Captain Aiden Markram made 36 runs. Despite their efforts, India's team play led to their victory.

Rare series win by India The ODI cricket series unfolded with India taking an early lead, only for South Africa to level in the second ODI at Gqeberha. The decider, however, saw India make a remarkable comeback.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2024: These uncapped Indian cricket players stole the show in Dubai This is only the second time India have defeated South Africa at home in a bilateral series. The first was in 2018 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Rahul has now become the second Indian captain to achieve this feat.

(With ANI inputs)

