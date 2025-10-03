KL Rahul celebrates 11th Test hundred with finger in mouth gesture during IND vs WI 1st Test; what does it mean?

It took KL Rahul 3211 days to celebrate a Test hundred at home when the India opener reached his three figures off a single of Roston Chase on the second day of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Having scored his previous hundred on home soil back in 2016, the stylish right-hander needed 190 deliveries to reach his 11th Test hundred, thus putting the Indian team in command.

Reacting to a full delivery from Chase, Rahul flicked past a diving mid-wicket fielder to squeeze a single and took his helmet off and kissed the badge before putting two fingers of his left hand on his mouth and held the bat aloft with his right hand.

Rahul's unique celebration took the internet by storm with fans speculating it is for his newborn daughter Evaarah. The truth can only be revealed by Rahul himself. The India batter welcomed the new member of the family when his wife Athiya Shetty gave birth to a baby girl on March 24 earlier this year, just two days after the Indian Premier League started.

The 33-year-old was finally dismissed just in the first over after lunch when he hit straight at the hands of Justin Greaves off Jomel Warrican. Rahul played 197 balls for his 100, studded with 12 fours.

Athiya Shetty's reacts after KL Rahul's hundred Soon after Rahul competed his hundred, Athiya took to her Instagram story to celebrate his husband's milestone. She posted a picture of Rahul's celebration with a caption, “The best for his best” with a heart emoji.

Screengrab of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story.