KL Rahul comes out barefoot to receive small gift from fan, spends beautiful time before SRH vs DC; watch viral video

As Delhi Capitals prepares for their crucial encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, KL Rahul spent some time with a politician and his daughter.

DC's star wicketkeeper-batsman met Telangana MLA Kaushik Reddy and his daughter, Shrinika on the eve of the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad, which will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

‘Pink perfect’ Rahul, who was barefoot, donned DC’s sleeveless training kit as he spoke with the MLA and his daughter. The cricketer signed a t-shirt for Shrinika and clicked a selfie with the father-daughter duo before posing for another photograph.

It seems the politician was a fan of KL Rahul's training kit, as he posted the video of the their interaction on his X account, with the caption, “Had a great time with KL Rahul. I absolutely loved his outfit colour. Pink perfect.” Watch here:

This is not Reddy's first interaction with star cricketers as he met the Gujarat Titans duo Mohammed Siraj, who is a Hyderabad native and skipper Shubman Gill earlier in IPL 2025. Watch here:

KL Rahul IPL 2025 Rahul has been DC's star batter in this year's IPL as he is the team's top run getter with 371 runs from 9 innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 146.06.

He has scored three fifties so far in this campaign and will look for a fourth half century in today's game as both sides are still in contention for an IPL 2025 playoff spot.

Whihle DC are currently much better placed - fifth in the table with 12 points from 10 games - SRH still has an outside chance of making it through to the next round.

The home side have had a poor season this year as they sit ninth in the table with 6 points from 10 matches. However, if they win all of their remaining matches and have other results going in their favour, they might pull of an unlikely charge towards a top-4 finish.