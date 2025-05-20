KL Rahul doubtful against Mumbai Indians after Delhi Capitals batter leaves training midway; here's what happened

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul is doubtful against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was hit on the right knee by a Mukesh Kumar delivery at the nets on Tuesday. Rahul, who scored a hundred in Delhi Capitals' previous game against Gujarat Titans, left the training midway for medical treatment.

Based on a TOI report, Rahul was hit on his right knee while batting at nets against Mukesh. In case, Rahul misses the next game against Mumbai Indians, it will be a huge blow for the Axar Patel-led side considering the right-hander has been the highest run-getter for the Delhi-based franchise in IPL 2025.