KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis among Delhi Capitals stars to go for Dharamshala river outing post IPL suspension; watch video

Soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended for a week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a video went viral on social media where select Delhi Capitals players were caught unwinding themselves in a glacier river in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

In the video, Delhi Capitals players KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs were some of the players spotted enjoying the scenic beauty and cooled themselves off in a river near Dharamshala. The video was shot by a local resident who took to social media to share the moment.

He infact, also took a couple of pictures with Rahul and Du Plessis. However, neither the day of their trip or the place is yet to be verified. With the Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings players returning back from Dharamshala the next day after their IPL 2025 match was called off on Thursday midway, the video looks to have been shot before their match-day.

Advertisement

The Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals was just 10.1 overs old when the three out of four floodlights went off. While initially it was thought to be a electric fault, but the match was soon called off and the stadium was evacuated due to the air war between India and Pakistan.

The next day BCCI brought the entire entourage consisting of nearly 300 people back to Delhi via a special train. The same day, the IPL authorities decided to suspend the cash-rich league for a week.

“The BCCI has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week... after a comprehensive assessment of the situation,” it said in a statement.

What's latest on IPL 2025? Meanwhile, a report on Mail Online stated that the IPL 2025 is set to restart on May 16 and the Indian board have asked all the franchises to recall back their players by May 15. The report also stated that discussions are being on to complete the remainder of the tournament ahead of schedule with possible double headers.

Advertisement