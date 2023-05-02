Indian cricket team which is slated to go against Australia during the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) is likely to face fresh blows as wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat are struggling with injuries during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The impact of injuries will complicate the tight squad for India, which is already playing without popular faces like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. Jaydev Unadkat was very crucial for the Indian pace attack especially when the fitness of another pacer Umesh Yadav is still in question.

If KL Rahul remains out of playing eleven due to injuries, Ajinkya Rahane may enter the Test fields after a while. The batting line-up of the Indian team is already looking incomplete with the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Jaydev Unadkat fell during a practice session on Sunday and reportedly left the training heavily strapped while KL Rahul was also seen limping during the match against RCB on Monday, as the player is dealing with hamstring issues.

Shubman Gill expected to open in KL Rahul's absence:

In the absence of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill is expected to open with skipper Rohit Sharma, while Ajinkya Rahane will take command of the middle over. The selection committee has decided to keep explosive batsman Suryakumar Yadav out of the picture, a decision criticized by many cricket fans and veteran cricketers.

While it is true that Suryakumar Yadav has not shown his magic during the longer formats of the game (ODI and Tests), many ex-cricketers questioned the confusion over why the selection panel kept him in the Test team during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and then decided to keep him out of the World Test Championship finale.

Indian Squad for World Test Championship final:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

