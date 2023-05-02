KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat injuries create fresh troubles for India's World Test Championship squad2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:07 PM IST
The impact of injuries will complicate the tight squad for India, which is already playing without popular faces like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah
Indian cricket team which is slated to go against Australia during the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) is likely to face fresh blows as wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat are struggling with injuries during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×