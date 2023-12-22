KL Rahul, Keshav Maharaj share ‘Ram Siya Ram’ moment in India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: KL Rahul and Keshav Maharaj had their ‘Ram Siya Ram’ moment on December 21.
KL Rahul led Team India to clinch an ODI series win against South Africa. The achievement at Boland Park in Paarl was unique. It marks Rahul as the second Indian cricket captain to secure an ODI series victory in South Africa. The other captain was Virat Kohli.
In a separate event earlier in the World Cup 2023, Keshav Maharaj celebrated South Africa's victory over Pakistan by posting on Instagram. He expressed his trust in God and appreciation for his team's performance, particularly noting Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram. Alongside a photo capturing the win, he included the phrase 'Jai Shree Hanuman'.
Rare series win by India
The ODI cricket series unfolded with India taking an early lead, only for South Africa to level in the second ODI at Gqeberha. The decider, however, saw India make a remarkable comeback.
This is India's second season victory against South Africa at their home in a bilateral series. The first was in 2018 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Rahul has now become the second Indian captain to achieve this feat.
