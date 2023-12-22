comScore
KL Rahul, Keshav Maharaj share 'Ram Siya Ram' moment in India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
KL Rahul, Keshav Maharaj share ‘Ram Siya Ram’ moment in India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: KL Rahul and Keshav Maharaj had their ‘Ram Siya Ram’ moment on December 21.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: KL Rahul and Keshav Maharaj shared a light-hearted momentPremium
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: KL Rahul and Keshav Maharaj shared a light-hearted moment

KL Rahul led Team India to clinch an ODI series win against South Africa. The achievement at Boland Park in Paarl was unique. It marks Rahul as the second Indian cricket captain to secure an ODI series victory in South Africa. The other captain was Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah did not play, but India apparently did not miss the seasoned players. Still, the Men in Blue managed to beat a South African squad even though they had many of their World Cup members.

Also Read: Year-Ender 2023: 7 rising stars of Indian cricket, from Shubman Gill to Rinku Singh and more

Sanju Samson scored his first international century since his debut eight years ago. Arshdeep Singh also made a significant impact with a four-wicket haul. India secured a 78-run victory in the series decider. This win concludes India's white-ball campaign in South Africa, highlighted by a 1-1 draw in the T20I series.

‘Ram Siya Ram’ moment

During the third ODI, a light-hearted moment occurred when Keshav Maharaj came to bat and the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ played in the stadium. As per KL Rahul, the song is often played when the South African player bats. Maharaj responded with a yes as Rahul smiled.

In a separate event earlier in the World Cup 2023, Keshav Maharaj celebrated South Africa's victory over Pakistan by posting on Instagram. He expressed his trust in God and appreciation for his team's performance, particularly noting Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram. Alongside a photo capturing the win, he included the phrase 'Jai Shree Hanuman'.

Rare series win by India

The ODI cricket series unfolded with India taking an early lead, only for South Africa to level in the second ODI at Gqeberha. The decider, however, saw India make a remarkable comeback.

Also Read: KL Rahul calls Sanju Samson ‘phenomenal performer’ after India secure rare ODI series victory against South Africa

This is India's second season victory against South Africa at their home in a bilateral series. The first was in 2018 under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Rahul has now become the second Indian captain to achieve this feat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 11:13 AM IST
