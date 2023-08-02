KL Rahul may miss Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer's return in World Cup 2023 doubtful: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:42 PM IST
- In the last update, BCCI didn't specify the date of return of the duo.
With Asia Cup just a month away, reports arrived that senior batter KL Rahul may miss the tournament in Sri Lanka, while Shreyas Iyer's participation in the World Cup 2023 appears concerning.
Rahul is most likely to take more time to recover from his hamstring injury, as he underwent thigh surgery. Also, Iyer had surgery on his lower back to cure a stress fracture.
In the last update, BCCI didn't specify the date of return of the duo.
"It is unlikely that both Rahul and Shreyas would be match fit for 50-over cricket and that too in humid conditions in Sri Lanka. But BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.
"In the case of Iyer, he has also started skills training but World Cup for him will be touch and go if Indian management thinks of putting a 100 percent fit Iyer back on the park. T20 is an easier vehicle for a comeback, unlike 50-over cricket. We are keeping our fingers crossed," the source added.
As per details, Rahul has already started his keeping drills, however, keeping him for 50 overs may not help him in recovering his hamstring.
Be it, Rahul or Iyer, the return of at least one of the key batters has become very important as India needs a batter who can play at number 5.
Also, Rishabh Pant and Jaspit Bumrah's return to the squad is eagerly awaited.
With agency inputs.
