KL Rahul to miss DC’s season opener vs LSG? Captain Axar Patel says ‘We don’t know if…’

KL Rahul may miss Delhi Capitals' opening match against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as DC captain Axar Patel hinted at a 'personal problem'. Patel noted that Rahul had joined the team earlier, but the management isn't sure if Rahul will be available for the match or not.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of DC's season opener, captain Axar Patel said, “Obviously, he joined the team and we all know that he has a personal problem. So, we don't know yet. So, if he comes back, we ask him if he is okay and we'll let you know tomorrow morning. I think we've got to know and so, now we don't know if he is available or not,”

KL Rahul to welcome new baby soon: KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child soon, which could be an indication of the 'personal problem' Patel was talking about.

"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," the couple had written in an Instagram post when they announced the pregnancy. Since then, they have also shared pictures of Athiya's baby bump. In the photos, which were recently shared on their social media handles, the couple could be seen gazing into each other's eyes as the cricketer laid his head on Athiya's lap.

KL Rahul's history with LSG: Notably, KL Rahul captained Lucknow Super Giants for three years - two of which saw the franchise qualify for the play-offs. Last year, however, Rahul faced the wrath of owner Sanjiv Goenka after losing a match. As a result, Rahul was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions and the cricketer was picked up by DC for ₹14 crore.

While there was a lot of speculation about KL Rahul leading DC this IPL season, the franchise put all that to rest by announcing Axar Patel as their new skipper for IPL 2025.

Axar Patel on being appointed DC captain: Speaking at the same press conference, Patel said, "I have been playing for this franchise since 2019, and it has played a huge role in my growth as a cricketer. Being entrusted with the captaincy is a great honour for me.”

“We have several leaders within the squad, and I continue to learn from their experience. It's reassuring to have such seasoned players like KL Rahul, and Faf du Plessis by my side. I believe we have a well-balanced team this season, and I am confident that we will turn things around and achieve the results we aspire to." the 31-year-old player added.