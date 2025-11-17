KL Rahul opens up on captaincy challenges in IPL; ‘hard to explain to people who come from a non-sporting background’

Captaincy at the top level is certainly challenging. A leader has to be the on-field manager, a chief strategist and the primary public face of the team while maintaining his own performance either with the bat or ball or both. But leadership in Indian Premier League (IPL) is more exhausting as compared to in international cricket, according to KL Rahul.

One of the most versatile cricketers in Indian cricket, Rahul made his debut in IPL in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over the next 12 years, the stylish right-hander shifted four bases. He is currently playing for Delhi Capitals, after being acquired last year.

Rahul's first tryst as an IPL captain came in 2020, when he was appointed as the leader of pack in 2020. Post that, the 33-year-old was named as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants for three seasons from 2022 to 2024. According to Rahul, captains in IPL are subject to constant answers from the ownership group, something that drains them mentally and physically.

“What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings that you needed to do, the number of reviews that you needed to do and explain at the ownership level,” Rahul told Humans of Bombay.

“I realised that at the end of IPL, I am more mentally and physically drained than playing 10 months of international cricket.” Not just the captains, but coaches are also treated in the same manner, to a bunch of people who have not played the game their entire life at a deeper level.

“Coaches, captains are constantly being asked a lot of questions. It almost, after a point feels like, you are being questioned as to 'why did you make this change? Why did he play in the XI? Why is it that the opposition got 200 and we couldn't even get 120? Why are their bowlers getting more spin?',” added Rahul, who hasn't taken captaincy at Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul's bitter captaincy experience in IPL Rahul had captained just two teams in IPL - Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG). After he led Punjab Kings in 34 games with 15 wins and 19 losses, Rahul joined LSG from the 2022 season. His first two seasons at Lucknow franchise went pretty well with back-to-back playoffs qualification. However, things turned bitter in IPL 2024.

Rahul faced a significant criticism in IPL 2024, especially after LSG's humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who overhauled a target of 166 in just just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket. In fact, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was also pictured having an heated animated chat with KL just after the final ball was bowled. LSG finished seventh that season.

