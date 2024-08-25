KL Rahul opens up on Coffee with Karan controversy: ‘I was very shy, that changed me…’

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has finally broken his silence on the controversy that erupted after his interview on Koffee with Karan. Rahul said the interaction left him deeply scarred and changed him as a person.

The controversy erupted back in 2019 when Rahul and his teammate Hardik Pandya, while interacting with Bollywood director and talk show host Karan Johar, made some comments that were seen in a bad light about women, leading to a barrage of trolling on social media and the players being suspended from the team for the three matches ahead of an ODI series against Australia. Notably, the two players were in Australia when the controversy erupted, forcing them to abandon the ODI series and return to India prematurely.

Sharing his experience in a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, Rahul said, "I used to be good with trolling. I used to think I don't care. I was much younger back then. Couple of years back, I was exposed to a lot of trolling. If I sat I got trolled, If I stood I got trolled… The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me. I was a very soft-spoken person growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people."

"Now I don't because that interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, punished in school. I don't know how to handle it. I did mischief in schools but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have come. That was my first, and then you realise how bad it is" Rahul added