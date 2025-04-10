KL Rahul or Virat Kohli? Suniel Shetty reveals his wishlist ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash in viral video | Watch

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty wants his son-in-law, KL Rahul—representing Delhi Capitals—to win the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru today. However, he also hopes to see a century from Virat Kohli, RCB’s star batter.

“A win for KL Rahul and a century for Virat Kohli. Kohli is my favourite player—I admire his game, overall approach, and fitness,” said the veteran actor.

KL Rahul is married to Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. Rahul joined Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 but missed the team’s opening match against his former franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in Visakhapatnam to be present for the birth of his first child.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's form KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are both coming off match-winning fifties. Rahul’s 51-ball 77 helped Delhi Capitals end their 15-year wait for a win against CSK in Chennai, while Kohli’s 42-ball 67 powered RCB to their first victory over MI at the Wankhede Stadium in a decade.

Playing against favourite opponents KL Rahul, the Bengaluru-born cricketer, has a special affinity for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has scored 648 runs in 15 IPL innings against them, averaging an impressive 65.8. Rahul’s highest IPL score—an unbeaten 132—also came against RCB.

Virat Kohli, the Delhi-born cricketer, has also saved some of his best performances for the team from his hometown. He is the leading run-scorer against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, with 1,057 runs in 28 innings.

