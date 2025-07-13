KL Rahul returns Headingley treatment to Ben Stokes after England captain goes down in pain; watch what happened

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England continues to entertain the fans on a daily basis as both teams are fighting toe-to-toe for the bragging rights. Similar is the case in the ongoing Lord's Test. After a last-over drama at the end of Day 3, the fourth day didn't also had something on offer for the fans, courtesy KL Rahul and Ben Stokes.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 29th over of the England innings. Coming from round the wicket, Mohammed Siraj banged hard at length. Stokes went for the pull, missed the bounce and was hit in the box. The England captain immediately went down flat on the floor.

In nornal circumstances, usually the opposition players check for the well-being of the injured cricketer. But surprisingly, none of the Indian cricketers, barring Ravindra Jadeja went to Stokes to ask about his well-being. KL Rahul, who was crossing over just walked past him, reminding the similar kind of treatment the England captain gave to the Indian batter at Headingley in the first Test.

One would wonder what had happened to Rahul at Headingley. For the unknown, Rahul was hit on the box in Leeds by a Stokes delivery, after which the Indian opener went down on his knees in pain. Back then, the England captain refrained from checking at Rahul and even mouthed some words towards the Indian batter.

