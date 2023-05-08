Hello User
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia, BCCI names Ishan Kishan as replacement

KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia, BCCI names Ishan Kishan as replacement

2 min read . 05:50 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul being taken off the field after he got injured during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Monday, May 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper injured his hamstring while fielding during the match against RCB at the Ekana Stadium on 1 May.

India's start player KL Rahul has been ruled out of WTC final against Australia, scheduled to take place in June this year, informed The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 7 May.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper injured his hamstring – an injury to his right upper thigh – while fielding during the 43rd match of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on 1 May. On his behalf, Ishan Kishan has been named as his replacement in the squad.

Briefing more details, the BCCI said, “After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia."

Apart from Rahul, another player – named in the WTC final squad for India – Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat injuries create fresh troubles for India's World Test Championship squad

On his health status, BCCI noted, "A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage," the BCCI statement added.

Also, Umesh Yadav too sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress.

Here's the India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
